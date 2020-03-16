OMG! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal’s phone gets hijacked on the sets of the serial | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

Vibha Bhagat is a television and film actress who has worked in films like Addi Tappaa and Zindagi Zindabaad. Apart from this, she has also been an important part of the television shows Beyhadh, Papa By Chance, and Pavitra Bhagya. Currently, she is seen in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka 2, wherein she plays the role of Chitra.

Talking about the show, as we already know that after the arrival of Rakshit aka Reyansh in the Oswal family, a lot of ups and downs have been witnessed!

But well those are the scripted ups and downs, but do you know that Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal is facing huge trouble in her life, especially with her cell phone as Rakshit Wahi aka Reyansh hijacks the cell phone of Vibha, makes videos and posts such stories on her social media. Well along with him, we also spotted Radhika Muthukumar aka Simar and Karan Sharma aka Vivaan Oswal in the video, making fun of Vibha and showing a glimpse of the set as well.

Have a look!

Aren't the glimpses quite hilarious?

