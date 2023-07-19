OMG! Shiny Doshi breaks down as Pandya Store wraps up the shoot, and hugs Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, and the rest of the cast!

With the new promo released and the new cast taking over. The original cast has finally said adieu to the show, as they wrapped up shooting yesterday and shot their final scenes.
Pandya Store

MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. 

We exclusively broke the news that Pandya Store would be taking a leap.

With the new promo released and the new cast taking over. The original cast has finally said adieu to the show, as they wrapped up shooting yesterday and shot their final scenes.

ALSO READ: Priyanshi Yadav To Play The New Lead In StarPlus Show Pandya Store Post Leap, Shares Her Excitement For It

The Pandya Store is all set to take a fifteen-year leap. Priyanshi Yadav will play the new lead in the show. The makers of the show recently dropped the Generation Leap promo, where it can be seen that the character of grown-up Natasha is introduced in the family as someone who will carry forward the legacy of Pandya Store.

But before that, the original cast got so emotional on the last day, Shiny Doshi who played Dhara on the show, burst into tears while hugging Alice Kaushik, and then Kanwar Dhillon.

Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Mehra and Kinshuk Mahajan were not far behind. Kanwar Dhillon also posted a video on his social media handles and you can check it out here:

 

 

 

Not just that, fans are also reminiscing about ShiVi and Alice and Kanwar’s love story, that started on this show and how pivotal it has been.

While Kanwar was joking, the Pandya family will actually be shown dead post the leap and that’s when the Chutki will take over the Pandya Store with Suman’s help.

Will you miss the OG Pandyas on the show ?

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Sad! Chiku misses Dhara and the Pandya house

