OMG! Shiv Thakare reveals a shocking reason for opting out of Lock Upp Season 2

Shiv is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television. The actor currently had to give up on one of the shows that he signed up for. The actor is quite in demand these days when it comes to his professional life.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 12:31
Lock Upp Season 2

MUMBAI:  Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

He also entered Bigg Boss Season 16, where he is a contestant on the show and played the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu was loved by the audience, and their friendship is celebrated by everyone.

He was among the top two finalists of the show and emerged as the first runner-up.

He defiantly didn’t win the trophy, but won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects, but he is selecting the projects wisely.

Shiv Thakare gets a royal welcome in hometown after 'Bigg Boss 16'

We reported earlier that Shiv had been offered two reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Lock Upp Season 2. The actor had signed up for both and was keen on being part of the shows.

But now, there are news doing rounds that Shiv has opted out of Lock Upp Season 2, as the dates of both the shows are clashing. He would like to be a part of Kahtron Ke Khiladi as of now.

Well, the fans are excited to watch Shiv in his next project post-Bigg Boss Season 16.

Are you excited to watch Shiv in the upcoming show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project

 


    

 

About Author

Comments

