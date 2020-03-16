OMG! Shivangi Khedkar's favourite food is related to Sai Ketan Rao?

Their performance in the TV serial Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali propelled them to popularity. The paring between Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao is much adored and fans have been wishing to see them together once again. Recently the famous duo reunited in a music video and since then fans have been wanting to see them together soon. 

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting news for its avid readers. 

Television's favourite Jodi Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are back with something exciting. 

Well, in a QnA, Shivangi was asked about her favourite food and while sharing about her favourite cuisines she even shared that she loves eating Sai Ketan Rao's brains, isn't that just super fun? Check it out:

On the work front, we saw recently Sai Ketan Rao's Pellikuturu Party, the actor revealed how different the character is from his famous Raghav Rao personality. While we haven't seen Shivangi coming up with a new project yet, we can't wait to see what the actors shall do next. 

