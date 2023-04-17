OMG! SidNaaz fans left heartbroken as Salman Khan asks them to let Shehnaaz move on from late actor Siddarth Shukla, says “Enough of SidNaaz; he is gone, it's high time that she moves on"

On The Kapil Sharma Show, while promoting his upcoming movie, Salman Khan says that it's time for Shehnaaz to move on, but SidNaaz fans don’t let her do so. It’s high time that she begins a new life. The fans are left heartbroken as they know that what Salman is saying is correct.
she moves on he has gone

MUMBAI :

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on Indian television. Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show. The previous season garnered love because of the content the contestants gave.  

Siddharth and Shehnaaz's friendship was loved by the audience and they fondly called them SidNaaz. Their relationship was special in many ways as they used to fight and quickly patch up as well.

Their fans keep posting their photos and videos. Their fan clubs are no less than that of a Bollywood celebrity.

With the sudden demise of Siddharth Shukla, fans were left heartbroken as they felt that SidNaaz’s story is left incomplete.
But in spite of that, fans haven’t stopped showering their love and support on both actors.

This Friday, Shehnaaz will be debuting in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan in the movie “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”.

While promoting for the movie on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan had a message for all the SidNazz fans, stating that they should let Shehnaaz move on.

He also said that Siddharth has passed away and he is in a happy place for sure, so it's time that she moves on as well. But, fans would have to stop linking her with him as she still has her whole life ahead of her.

This statement has left SidNaaz fans heartbroken. Some fan clubs also mention that what Salman Khan said was hurtful. But at the same time, they accept that it’s the truth and that they have to move on.

They also agree with Salman and decide to help her move on.

Some fans also understood that Salman was hinting on certain SidNaaz fans who don’t want Shehnaaz to move on in life and keep sending negative comments to her post the rumour of her relationship with Raghav.

Well, that’s the love and support that Sheenaz and late actor Siddarth Shukla have. But then, with his sudden demise, fans are left heartbroken as the love story couldn’t have a happy ending.

There is no doubt that SidNazz will always be fan's favourite, and no one can replace them. But, life goes on.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

