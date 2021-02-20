OMG! Sirat faints in Kartik's arms is this new beginning of their love story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television and fans loved watching the chemistry and love story of Kartik and Naira.

The show saw a change in the storyline as the makers decided to end the character of Naira and introduce Shivani as a new character.

This track had broken the hearts of fans, as they could not accept that Kartik would romance someone else.

Sirat has already made an entry in the show, and just like the audience, it's becoming difficult for Kartik also to accept Sirat. He wants to keep her away from Kairav.

Now in the upcoming track, the viewers will get to see Sirat losing the boxing match as he wants Rs. 5 Lakhs to save Maudi who is battling life in the hospital.

Sirat is seen getting beating up but she comes to the hospital she is shocked to see the Nurse putting the bedsheet over Maudi as if she as passed away.

On seeing this Sirat faints and falls into the arms of Kartik and this scene and got some of the fans excited.

Fans have commented saying that finally, they can see Sirat and Kartik’s romance while some are disappointed as they cannot see Kartik romancing anyone else except for Naira.

But the upcoming track seems to be interesting, well is this beginning of Sirat and Kartik’s love story.

Whether this is Sirat or Naira only time will say and we are sure the fans are waiting for of Sirat/Naira’s romance with Kartik.

