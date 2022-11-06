Omg! Something Massive is coming up in upcoming track in Sasural Simar Ka 2, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. One of the most popular shows, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s gripping tale has kept the audiences hooked to their television screens. The upcoming episode is set to unfold a lot of drama.

In this video we see that Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal has shown a glimpse of the upcoming track. She also has a suggestion for their co stars that will leave you in splits. Take a look at this video

Meanwhile in the show, Simar and Samar both try desperately to save Aarav and Aarav is rescued but the latter falls back. Now, it would be very interesting to see how Simar’s life changes after Aarav’s accident or if the latter has survived.

What happens with Dhami?

