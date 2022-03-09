OMG! Is something wrong between Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Alpana Buch aka Baa?

MUMBAI : Anupamaa has been running for over two years now and still tops the charts. The storyline has always succeeded to keep the audience hooked.

In the show, problems just don't seem to end for Anupama and Anuj. She is constantly juggling between the Kapadia and the Shah family. The show never fails to give the fans a taste of drama and emotions.

Recently, the plot got more serious and tense with the revelation in the latest episode that Paritosh (Toshu), cheated on Kinjal while she was pregnant. The only person to know about this presently is Rakhi Dave. We can see her getting agitated and warning him that if he does this again, she will make him pay.

While Anupmaa and Baa keep having clashes on-screen, off-screen it’s all fun and laughter. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama shared a fun reel on her Instagram this morning wherein we can see them vibing to the sounds of siren.

Rupali Ganguly captioned it as, “Definitely not Silent cos We are Sirens

Stay Alert

What do u think”

Check out the reel here:

The cast always seem to be having a lot of fun on set. The fans always pour them with loads of love and appreciation.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.