OMG! THIS Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma artist gets booked under the SC/ST act

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Munmun Dutta found herself in hot waters when she used the word ‘Bhangi’ in one of the videos on her social media account. There was an uproar on Twitter after she said the particular word. People thought that she is hurting the sentiments of SC and ST and demanded her arrest immediately. Hashtag ‘Arrest Munmun Dutta’ was also trending on social media with rage. After receiving a lot of hate, she even issued an apology saying that she misinterpreted and that she was misinformed about the meaning of the word. Now, the latest update suggests that she is been booked under SC/ST act at Haryana’s Hansi.



According to the latest report, Nitika Gahlaut, Superintendent of Police, Hansi, confirmed that the case was registered at City Police Station under Section 3(1) (u) of the SCs and STs Act. The case was registered on Thursday and the matter was under investigation. Reportedly, the FIR has been registered by Rajat Kalsan, convenor, National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights. In the video, Dutta said that she uses minimum makeup if she has to step out as she does not want to look like a Bhangi. Taking this section, Mr Kalsan filed a complaint saying that she allegedly made an objectionable comment against the Scheduled Cast and said she doesn’t want to look like them.

Meanwhile, in her apology post, Munmun Dutta has mentioned, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings.”

Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation,” it further read.

