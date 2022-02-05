OMG! Tejasswi Prakash massively trolled after the new promo of Naagin 6 gets viral

MUMBAI : A new ‘Naagin 6’ promo featuring Tejasswi Prakash is out which talks about the world-changing post 2020. A similar promo was released previously minus the Bigg Boss 15 winner. It has an indirect reference to the COVID-19 pandemic which impacted the entire world in 2020.

Fans are trolling the promo. Wrote a fan, “RIP LOGIC. Ab naagin world ko covid se bachaegi? Covid hoga jab tab naagin k paas Jana and doc k paas nahi.” Another one wrote, “I can't believe I will watch covid inspired Naagin just because I miss #TejasswiPrakash 's beautiful face so much Loudly crying face #TejRan.”

The promo is also getting a lot of love from fans. “I have been a fan of Naagin always specially the first season..Im so glad I will again be able to witness the magic with the most amazing actress Tejasswi Prakash. Can't wait to see.

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Manifesting Naagin 6 To Top all the TRP charts..My Prettiest girl. WE LOVE YOU TEJASSWI.”

Credit: BollywoodLife