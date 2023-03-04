OMG! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the one thing that she keeps stealing from Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI :Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. They love the chemistry they share.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

We came across a video, where Tejasswi reveals what she keeps stealing from Karan Kundrra.

In the video, she says, “So sometimes, I wear Karan’s hoodie, with a pair of denim shorts and cute snickers. It looks cute, and obliviously, every girlfriend steals their boyfriend's hoodie. They buy, so that we can steal”.

The two seem to be madly in love and today, they have a massive fan following where fans bestow lots of love and support on them.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan is also seen as one of the leads in the new show – ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

