Shilpa Shinde who worked in shows such as Sanjeevani, Maayka, Chidiya Ghar, Lapataganj won hearts with her spectacular performance in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 11:17
OMG! TV actress Shilpa Shinde took a dig at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan, and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI : Back in 2017, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan shared a sour relationship during the 11th season of Bigg Boss. The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame is now all set for Jhalak Dikhhla Ja Season 10 and in a recent media interaction, she took a jibe at Hina saying she will defeat her again if she would also join the show.

Shilpa and Hina fought vehemently on the show, so much so that Hina called Shilpa a ‘chawl girl' and Shilpa went to the extent of saying that she would never want to meet Hina in real life. In one of the episodes, Hina bodyshamed Shilpa and said, "Meri jaisi ban kar dikha Shilpa Shinde loser. Shakal hai nahi, akal hai nahi, bhainsi jaisi hai. Karegi kya? "

“If Hina Khan comes in Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 then what will be your reaction?” The Bigg Boss 11 winner quickly responded, “Toh mein he jeetungi (Then I will win the show)," she was quoted saying.

Shilpa started her television career in 1999 but her role of Angoori Bhabhi in the daily soap Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! won hearts. She has also acted in shows such as Sanjeevani, Maayka, Chidiya Ghar, Lapataganj and more.

