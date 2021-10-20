OMG! TV celebs arrested for SHOCKING reasons; check out the list 

The recent news about Yuvika Chaudhary’s arrest over the casteist slur has come as a shocker for her fans. However, this is not the first time that the arrest of a television celebrity took the industry by a blow. Be it Pearl V Puri or Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, many celebrities have had to put their hand down in front of law. There have been instances when celebs of telly town went behind the bars.

Yuvika Chaudhary

Bigg Boss fame Yuvika Chaudhary was arrested by the Haryana Police on October 18. She was booked in a case of alleged offensive remarks against the SC community, in an online video. Later, the actress was released on interim bail. Earlier in May this year, an FIR was filed against Yuvika for using making uttering a casteist slur in a video clip shot by her husband Prince Narula.

Pearl V Puri

The Naagin fame actor was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping and molesting a minor girl. The news was confirmed by a police official on the day of his arrest. He was taken under judicial custody post which the mother of the victim claimed that he is innocent. She alleged that the case was filed by her estranged husband to get custody of their daughter. At first, Pearl’s bail plea was rejected which later got approved on June 15.

Gauahar Khan

An FIR was filed against Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan in March this year for flouting COVID-19 protocols. Officials claimed that the actress went against the rules by stepping out for a shoot even after testing positive for the virus. Assistant municipal commissioner of K west ward Vishwas Mote said, “Our staff had visited Khan's home on March 11 and she gave an undertaking that she would not step outside the house. However, despite this, we received a complaint that she was moving around putting her and others' life in danger. Our staff reached her home on Sunday night and initially were informed by her husband that she is not at home and in a flat in the adjacent wing. We decided to file a police complaint accordingly.”



Karan Mehra

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra was arrested in June this year on charges of domestic abuse by his wife Nisha Rawal. She accused him of having an extramarital affair and being irresponsible towards their child. Karan got bail on the same day. He claimed that Nisha was ‘bipolar’ and termed all her allegations ‘false’. Their case took an ugly turn when both of them were seen washing each other’s dirty linen in public. Currently, they are in a legal battle over their divorce and son Kavish’s custody.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Ace comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested for possession of 86.5 grams of Cannabis at their residence. The couple admitted to consuming Cannabis to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and were later released. They are currently hosting several reality shows.

Sunil Pal

Comedian Sunil Pal was booked for demeaning the community of doctors in a video on social media. He called 90 percent of doctors ‘demons’ for scaring the COVID-19 patients, which ultimately results in their death. A complaint was filed against the comedian by a doctor. However, he refuted the blame and told TOI, “I have also put another video apologising if anyone has got hurt with the video. But I still stand by my comments because doctors were considered as God. During these tough times, poor people are made to suffer and I have mentioned in the video 90% of doctors are dressed in demons and the rest there are still 10% doctors who are doing their duty to serve people. There is no need for doctors to get hurt if they are serving and doing their duty sincerely. Also, I did not get any notice from the police so far.”

Ajaz Khan

Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan was detained by the NCB after they found drugs at his residence. The actor was directly taken into custody from the Mumbai airport itself. He had just landed back in the city from Rajasthan.

Abigail Pandey and Sanam Johar

Abigail and Sanam were arrested after drugs were found at their residence during an NCB raid. The couple confessed to having consumed drugs and revealed a few more names involved from the television industry including Ssara Khan and Angad Hasija. They were interrogated by the NCB for nearly 5 hours.

Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli was caught by the police after she filed a complaint of molestation against him. The actress alleged that he used filthy language and derogatory remarks with her daughter Palak Tiwari in her absence. Later, in a social media post, Palak wrote that he didn’t ever touch her inappropriately but his disturbing remarks have impacted her and Shweta. Meanwhile, Abhinav dismissed reports of Shweta filing a domestic violence case against him.