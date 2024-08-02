OMG! Udaariyaan's Aditi Bhagat compares herself to THIS movie character, check it out

MUMBAI: Pushpa Impossible is an Indian television drama series produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions. The series stars Karuna Pandey Vaidya in the titular role and premieres on Sony SAB. The current season has an on-going storyline which is extremely high on drama.

(Also Read: Wow! Udaariyaan actors Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat aka Armaan and Aasma’s wedding look revealed, check it out)

Aditi Bhagat plays a pivotal role in the show as Manasai Raidhan and fans are in love with her performance. She has a huge fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and stories for her fans. Recently she shared a picture with her co-star Karan Sharma where she is holding a gun to his head and smiling. She captioned the post, “Revolver Rani”.

Check out her post here;

What are your thoughts on Aditi’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

Apart from Udaariyaan, Aditi has also been part of shows like Pushpa Impossible, and both of them have been super successful shows.

(Also Read: Exclusive! “She has been on set and been very helpful in understanding everything because you don’t want to disappoint people who have put their faith in you”, Aditi Bhagat aka Asma of Udaariyaan opens up on working with Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, bond)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar