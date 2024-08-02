OMG! Udaariyaan's Aditi Bhagat compares herself to THIS movie character, check it out

Aditi Bhagat plays a pivotal role in the show as Manasai Raidhan and fans are in love with her performance. She has a huge fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and stories for her fans.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 12:39
Aditi Bhagat

MUMBAI: Pushpa Impossible is an Indian television drama series produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions. The series stars Karuna Pandey Vaidya in the titular role and premieres on Sony SAB. The current season has an on-going storyline which is extremely high on drama. 

(Also Read: Wow! Udaariyaan actors Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat aka Armaan and Aasma’s wedding look revealed, check it out)

Aditi Bhagat plays a pivotal role in the show as Manasai Raidhan and fans are in love with her performance. She has a huge fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and stories for her fans. Recently she shared a picture with her co-star Karan Sharma where she is holding a gun to his head and smiling. She captioned the post, “Revolver Rani”.

Check out her post here;

What are your thoughts on Aditi’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

Apart from Udaariyaan, Aditi has also been part of shows like Pushpa Impossible, and both of them have been super successful shows. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! “She has been on set and been very helpful in understanding everything because you don’t want to disappoint people who have put their faith in you”, Aditi Bhagat aka Asma of Udaariyaan opens up on working with Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, bond)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Aditi Bhagat Pushpa Impossible Udaariyaan Abhishek Kumar Isha Malviya Samarth Jurel TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 12:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hottie! Social media star Angel Rai surely making our jaws drops with her hot pictures
MUMBAI: Social media star Angel Rai has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning their hearts with her...
Exclusive! I have waited to play the role of Krishna ever since I began my career: Het Makwana on Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal
MUMBAI: Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal is a show which recently went on-air produced by CLS Entertainment Private Limited on...
Jhanak: Really! Jhanak will have sindoor in her headline and take Anirudh Bose’s name
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Stunning! Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik shares her first pregnancy photos; Check out here!
MUMBAI: Priya Malik, who captured viewers' hearts during her time on Bigg Boss 9, is about to give birth to her first...
OMG! Udaariyaan's Aditi Bhagat compares herself to THIS movie character, check it out
MUMBAI: Pushpa Impossible is an Indian television drama series produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions...
OMG! Kapil Sharma alleges primary accused fraudster Dilip Chhabria attempted to shift blame onto him; Details Inside!
MUMBAI: Actor and stand-up Kapil Sharma told ED that the car designer Dilip Chhabria, who is suspected of defrauding...
Recent Stories
Gin Ke Dus
Trailer Out! Get ready to watch super thriller ‘Gin Ke Dus’ in theatres, Check out the trailer inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Het Makwana
Exclusive! I have waited to play the role of Krishna ever since I began my career: Het Makwana on Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal
Priya Malik
Stunning! Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik shares her first pregnancy photos; Check out here!
Kapil Sharma
OMG! Kapil Sharma alleges primary accused fraudster Dilip Chhabria attempted to shift blame onto him; Details Inside!
Munawar Faruqui
Hilarious: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui wins once again, DEFEATS Kumkum Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat; says ‘Loser log…’
Neetha Shetty
Lol! Mann Sundar's Neetha Shetty recreates the famous 'Orry Pose', check it out
Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva
Really! Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva address speculation on relationship status following Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame; Know more here!