OMG! Vidrohi and Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey have this past connection and it will leave you shocked! Read on to find out more!

MUMBAI: Star Plus has come up with many great shows and has recently launched Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is slowly but steadily gaining a foothold in everyone's heart. The show is set against the backdrop of a large joint family, evoking memories of traditions and large families from the 1990s. Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi's pairing is pretty new, and the tale transports you back to the 1990s; the family appears to be fun-loving, with individuals that enjoy music and cricket.

Another show that Star plus recently launched is Vidrohi, where Bakshi Jagabandhu, a freedom fighter, leads a rebellion against the East India Company. While he fights for his countrymen, Princess Radhamani plans on setting him up with her sister, Kalyan. The Series Stars Sharad Malhotra , Sulagna Panigrahi, And Hemal Dev.

Both the shows have launched very recently and have received positive responses from the audience.

But little did you know that Vidrohi and Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey have a connection and the leads of this show, Sharad Malhotra and Yesha Rughani have worked together for almost 2 years on the show ‘Muskaan’.

The actors had a small reunion while shooting for their respective shows in the film city. The duo took to Instagram to share the moments from their meeting.

Check it out:

Well, it is common for actors to share behind-the-scenes images from their shoots, as well as humorous banter with co-stars and sneak previews at what fans may expect from the show on their social media handles.

Fans of the duo were very happy to see the two together again. While Sharad Malhotra has been in the industry for quite some time and has appeared in some really popular shows, Yesha Rughani rose to fame with Muskaan, she is known for portraying Devi/Devika in Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and Zara in Hero – Gayab Mode On. Currently, she is starring as the female lead in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey as Gungun.

