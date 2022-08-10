OMG! Is Vivian Dsena entering Udaariyaan? Sargun Mehta gives a major hint! Details Inside!

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is a television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

The show recently went through a generation leap and the audience is enthralled by the new cast's superb performance. Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Sonakshi Batra are doing a tremendous job as Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz respectively.

The show has a huge fan base and fans are always curious to know what is happening on the show.

It is also going through major twists and turns. The show has taken a leap and we saw the entry of Kushagre Dua as Sartaj.

But it looks like the makers of Udaariyaan, Sargun, and Ravi have hinted at a possible new entry and said in their stories that the new entry is their friend who is also somebody who has done a hit show for Colors before, the other hint is a guy playing football. These hints are leading us to believe that the new entry is in fact Viviaan D’sena.

Vivian has had a long history of collaborations with Colors and anybody who follows him on social media knows that he is an avid football player and enthusiast.

Check out Sargun’s stories here:

While there has not been any confirmation yet, we can still hope. While Ravi and Sargun are friends with many great actors, the hints are lining up.

Guess we will have to wait for confirmation, but fans are very excited to see this new actor add spice to the show.

