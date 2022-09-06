OMG! War of words between Malishka and Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi

 Malishka tampers with Laxmi's food to defame her in front of the guests. Surprisingly, as everyone in the house shouts and blames Laxmi, Ahana stands up for her. Malishka tampers with Laxmi's food to defame her in front of the guests. Surprisingly, as everyone in the house shouts and blames Laxmi, Ahana stands up for her.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 12:02
OMG! War of words between Malishka and Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Also read  Bhagya Lakshmi: MASSIVE TWIST! Rishi CAN'T remarry as this may ruin Ahana's alliance

In this video we see that Malishka and Lakshmi are seen having conflict between each other. No doubt fans are going to witness high voltage drama in the upcoming episode. Take a look at this video and let us know in the comments below whom do you support. 

Check out the video   

 

Also read  Bhagya Lakshmi: MASSIVE TWIST! Rishi CAN'T remarry as this may ruin Ahana's alliance

Malishka sees Ahana bonding with Laxmi and burns with jealousy.

Meanwhile in the show, Malishka does not want Laxmi to win the heart of the family once again, and thus she starts plotting against her.

Further, Malishka tampers with Laxmi's food to defame her in front of the guests.

Surprisingly, as everyone in the house shouts and blames Laxmi, Ahana stands up for her.

Now, Bua gets shocked seeing Ahana defending Laxmi.

Will Bua's heart change for Laxmi soon?

The drama is going to intensify in the upcoming episode.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bhagya Lakshmi Lakshmi Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti Zee TV Rishi Malishka Balwinder TellyChakkar Ahana Television News
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 12:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! War of words between Malishka and Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
EXCLUSIVE! Nadeem Ahmad and Rishika Nag to be seen in Mahesh Pandey's show Jai Bharti for DD
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
WHAT! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence of being a dual degree holder, scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur who was last seen in ‘Jersey’ alongside Shahid Kapoor is slowly but gradually creating a space...
SHOCKING! Sai and Virat lose hope of becoming PARENTS, Bhavani pressurizes them to have a baby soon in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: After Sai and Virat lose their baby, they are trying to overcome this loss which they are going to deal with...
SAD! Mansi accompanies Paakhi after Bhavani asks her to leave the house in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Samrat's death has created huge havoc in the Chavan house. While everyone is still mourning his demise,...
Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets trolled on her cake cutting video with husband Raj Kundra, netizens are saying this women will forgive her rich husband for anything
MUMBAI : Actress Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry....
Recent Stories
WHAT! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence of being a dual degree holder, scroll down to know more
WHAT! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence of being a dual degree holder, scroll down to know more
Latest Video