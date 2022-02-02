OMG! This is what Kundali Bhagya's Abhishek Kapur aka Sammy called Kritika aka Twinkle Vashisht! Check out her reaction here!

MUMBAI: The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the outstanding cast. The fans are in awe of the lead couple Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively.

Previously, we saw that the show took a two-year leap. Preeta is in a state of shock seeing Prithvi making Luthra's life hell and she decides to help them.

The show is made up of a great ensemble cast who add wonders to the show. And Abhishek Kapur who plays Sammy is a beloved character.

Another actor that people love is Twinkle Vashisht who plays the role of Kritika. Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the role of the villain Prithvi in the show posted an Instagram story featuring Abhishek and Twinkle captioning the post 'Abhishek ki dost twinkle'.

Abhishek and Twinkle have a very friendly equation, Abhishek jokes that 'sab ke dost hote hai mere Suar hai' and Sanjay pans the video to Twinkle and everybody can be heard laughing.

Even though Sanjay is a very funny person who gets along with everyone his character is the main villain in the show.

In the show, Meanwhile on the show, In the coming episode, a furious Prithvi decides to use the occasion of ‘Lohri’ for his life-threatening plan against Preeta. On the other hand, Preeta, who is unaware of Prithvi’s evil plans, gets injured and hence Karan takes special care of him by nursing his wound. This makes Karan and Preeta both emotional.

