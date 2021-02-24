OMG! This is what Rupali Ganguly does to terrify people on the sets of Anupama

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in telly town. She rose to fame with her performance in Sanjivani and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

After working in the serial Parvarish, she took a break from television to embrace motherhood.

Now, she is back with a bang in the serial Anupamaa as the lead protagonist. The serial went on air recently and has already made a place in the audience’s heart. Viewers are loving her as Anupamaa.

The serial is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

The audiences are loving the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

One of the main reasons the show is doing well is because of the friendship and camaraderie shared.

Now, Rupali shared a post on her social media account and revealed what she is up to on the sets of the serial.

In the post, Rupali is seen scaring people on the sets of the show, as she feels that sometimes it is good to have fun on the sets amidst work.

In the video, Ruplai is seen covering her face with a saree. She captioned it saying she will reveal what happens next in the story soon.

Well, it is good to see that in spite of such tough schedules, the cast is having fun during the shoots.

These days, the track of Anupama is interesting, as soon, Kavya will be marrying Vanraj and will stay with Anupama in the same house.

