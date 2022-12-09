OMG! What's Brewing between Pratik Sehajpal and Amandeep Sidhu on the sets of Naagin 6? Read More to Find Out!

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows, nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

After the leap, we saw the entry of Amandeep Sidhu who plays the role of the new Naagin in the Naagin 6 after the leap. Fans have showered a lot of love on Amandeep for her journey.

And as reported earlier that Pratik Sehajpal will be entering the coveted show and will play a parallel lead in the show with Tejasswi Prakash and Amandeep Sidhu. There was no confirmation from Pratik’s end earlier, but recently, the actor has confirmed his part and he penned a beautiful note thanking Ekta Kapoor on Instagram.

He also introduced his character as Rudra, but it is Pratik’s latest post which is a teaser for the show, in the clip we see Pratik in his romantic element with Amandeep Sidhu. The teaser has got the fans all hyped up for this new chapter in Pratik’s life. Also, the chemistry between the two has got the fans asking ‘What’s brewing between the two?’. Take a look at the teaser here:

Pratik rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15 where he stood runner-up while his Naagin co-star Tejasswi bagged the title. Pratik has showcased his acting chops in the web series Bebaakee (2020) and has also been a part of major music videos. He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). Recently, he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

