OMG! When Kapil Sharma got drunk and misbehaved with a Marathi actress, the comedian responded, “I believe everyone is like me…”

Kapil Sharma has also been making headlines for a lot of controversies that don’t seem to leave him. In 2015, Kapil Sharma was in the news for allegedly misbehaving with Marathi actress Deepali Sayed at an after party
Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show is also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings.

Kapil Sharma has also been making headlines for a lot of controversies that don’t seem to leave him. In 2015, Kapil Sharma was in the news for allegedly misbehaving with Marathi actress Deepali Sayed at an after party of an International Marathi Film Festival Awards, after getting drunk. 

Deepali in fact even confirmed with a news portal that Kapil asked her for a dance but she refused saying that she only danced with people she knew.

A source said, “Kapil also tried to get up close and personal with many girls. The scene was embarrassing.” It was then Kapil tried to dance with Deepali, who, understanding his advances, excused herself. It was then that TV actor Sharad Kelkar sat Kapil down and explained to him that his behavior was not going down well with the ladies present.”

Responding to this news, Kapil later revealed, “I don’t know where this news came from. First of all I want to clarify that I was not present at the award function. I don’t know who made a mountain out of a molehill. I believe everyone is like me, who loves everybody. But there are some people who made this news.”

