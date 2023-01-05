OMG! Why did Aishwarya Sharma quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Read on to know more

MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt starrer GHKKPM is currently among the highest-rated shows on TV across channels. It is a loose adaptation of Star Jalsha's Kusum Dola and fans love the twists and turns.

Currently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is focusing on Sai's (Ayesha Singh) much-awaited wedding. Ever since the entry of Harshad Arora as Dr. Satya, the show has witnessed many changes and the top-most being Virat (Neil Bhatt) realizing his love for Sai.

Also read - Wow! This is what Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had to say about doing the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 10”

Amid all this, here comes a piece of shocking news for the loyal viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans!

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi, one of the main protagonist of the show, is set to exit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and has already shot for her last day.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Sharma has been a part of the show since its inception in 2020 on Star Plus. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin turned out to be an instant success and made the whole cast, including Aishwarya, household names.

Her character often gets criticized for her over-possessive behaviour toward Virat, however, Aishwarya has been doing a great job as Pakhi in the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin turned out to be extra-special for her as she fell in love with Neil Bhatt while shooting and they are now happily married to each other.

According to an interview with a news portal, she says, 'Just like all good things, my association with the show comes to an end. It's time to explore new opportunities now. I'll miss shooting with my husband, I don't know whether I'll get to work with him again.'

Well, fans are dearly going to miss their favourite couple on screen, especially Aishwarya in the role of Pakhi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bombay Times

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Sharma suffers a personal loss; misses THIS special person dearly

 

