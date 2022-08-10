Wow! This is what Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had to say about doing the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 10”

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most successful and loved shows on television.

It’s among the top two shows when it comes to the TRP ratings and the audience love to see the story between Virat, Pakhi, Sai and Satya.

Neil and Aishwarya first met on this show and fell in love and today they are a happy married couple.

They are considered as one of the power couples of television and the couple has a huge fan following.

The fans love their pair and their scenes in the serial though they are not romantically involved the audience got to see their chemistry and love in the reality show “Ravivaar with Star Parivaar”

Where the couple spoke about their love story and how together they have seen ups and downs together which has strengthened the bond.

Recently, during Indian Telly Awards when they were interacting with the media they were asked if they would do a reality show, to which the couple said that they are open in doing reality shows as it would be a difference experience and Nach Baliye is one of the shows they are waiting for and hoping that the offer comes to them.

Well, there is no doubt that if Neil and Aishwarya are part of the show the fans wouldn’t be calm and would love to see their dance and chemistry on the show.

It would be great to see the power couple in the show.

Would you like to see this power couple in the show?

