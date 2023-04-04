OMG! Why did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tanmay Vekaria get trolled? Find out here

The show has been enjoying a lot of love from the masses for the longest time now and has been on air since 2008. It has become an essential in the families, where they spend time with each other while enjoying some laughs.
MUMBAI: Tanmay Vekaria stars in Sab TV’s long running and entertaining show - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Recently, an incident came to light, where the actor was trolled.

Tanmay, shared some pictures from the ‘Iftar’ with co-stars; Hasmukhi, Nirmal Soni, Sunayana Fozdar, Shyam Pathak and now netizens are trolling him for celebrating a Muslim ritual.

This is not the first time this has happened with the actor. Many a times, netizens troll the celebrities for celebrating multiple festivals. In Tanmay’s post, the actor captioned it as, “ Iftaar on set….”

some users didn’t take to this kindly and started commenting things like, “Hindu festivals pe patthar bhi chalane janaa h”, “wah bhai jab hinduo ka tyohar hota hai tab patthar chalte hain or ye dekho ki hum hindu muslim ki itni izzat karte hain.”

While this was part of one section of netizens, the other even praised the actor.

