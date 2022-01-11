OMG! Will Naagin 6’s premiere get postponed due to Bigg Boss 15?

MUMBAI: Naagin is one of the most popular series. The TV show has come up with many seasons and fans are now eagerly waiting for Naagin 6.

Earlier in Bigg Boss 15, Ekta Kapoor had announced that Naagin 6 will be dropping by January end. It was said that this season of Naagin will be more intense and thrilling. Now, recently, Salman Khan had announced that Bigg Boss has been extended by another two weeks. Yes, just on the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman announced that the show has been extended. If this happens then how will Ekta Kapoor's Naagin premiere by Jan end?

However, Ekta and her team have been tight-lipped about the developments of Naagin 6. The TV czarina is known to create suspense around who is the new Naagin. There has been no news or updates on the lead actors of Naagin 6. There is no clarity on who the new revenge-driven serpent maiden will be. Moreover, the new variant of COVID, Omicron, may make things a little difficult. If reports are to be believed, it was stated that the shooting was supposed to begin in the upcoming week. However, there's no update on that front either.

Reports also stated that the upcoming season will also cover the pandemic virus. The promo released featured a hint of the plot in which the Naagin will take on the COVID virus. The promo said that the new Naagin will be different.

