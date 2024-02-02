OMG! Yashwant Bhosale has developed a separate fanbase as he takes a stand for Ishaan and Savi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; netizens say ‘SYSTUMM HILA DIYA…’

the drama proceeds to the point where Saheb is seen telling Ishaan to take his wife back to his room. This has won over the hearts of the audience and people are saying that he is the most down to earth character in the show and has now developed a separate fanbase!
Yashwant

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The show features Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the leading roles and the audience are smitten with their chemistry.

The current drama features how the family is against Savi and Ishaan’s marriage and wants Savi out of the house. Akka Saheb will tell Ishaan that Reeva is the only one who she accepts as her daughter-in law. Ishaan has put his foot down that Savi is his wife. Reeva is also present in the house and Akka Saheb has said that Reeva will live in the house.

On the other hand, Savi also comes to know that Ishaan and Reeva were supposed to get married but they are not because Ishaan had to marry her. She even questions Ishaan as to why did he take this decision and spoil relationships?

Now, the drama proceeds to the point where Saheb is seen telling Ishaan to take his wife back to his room. This has won over the hearts of the audience and people are saying that he is the most down to earth character in the show and has now developed a separate fanbase!

Take a look:

Next time Yashwant Bhosale will tell Reeva to go back home, says a user

Nobody can speak against Yashwant Bhosale

Fans are calling him Dev manus

Viewers have enjoyed his dialogue delivery

Ardent viewers of the show are surprised! 

What are your thoughts on the same?

