Omg! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar's Diya to get featured in this iconic movie, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is all set for a major track ahead. The show has always been high on drama.

In this video, we see that Swati Rajput who plays the character Diya in the show is enacting an epic last scene from the movie Devdas. However, there is a twist when her costar Ankit Siwach aka Armaan intervenes. Take a look at the video to see what is exciting is happening between them.

Check out the video

Meanwhile, in the show, Diya gets suspicious as to what she is hiding and checks her room but finds nothing. But she gets shocked knowing that Brij has cancer as Bhavna tells her about it.

In the Upcoming episode, Diya feels dizzy but she ignores it because of the stress in her life.

Unfortunately, Brij passes away while Diya breaks down and starts bleeding which shocks the family. She gets hospitalized and gets another shock knowing that she was pregnant.

How will Diya handle all this pain?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.