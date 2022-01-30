OMG! YRKKH: Not Abhimanyu here's who Aarohi and Akshara went on a date with!

MUMBAI: In addition to being one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has won the hearts of fans thanks to Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla), Pranali Rathod (Akshara Goenka), and Karishma Sawant (Aarohi Goenka). 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

Currently, fans are engrossed in the storyline where Akshara is worried that Aarohi won't be able to make it on time for her wedding. She is still waiting at the airport for her to return. Abhimanyu is worried that Manjari has not yet returned and imagines Akshara with him. Later, Harshvardhan wakes him up and asks him to get ready for the celebration. Shefali tells Paras that Arohi is missing and Akshara goes to find her.

With so much tension between Arohi and Akshara, it’s very easy for people to mis-understand that the Actors might also not get along. But the reality is exactly opposite to that Pranali and Karishma are really good friends in Actuality and are often seen out and about.

They recently went on a dinner date and shared pictures from the same, and they both look stunning. Take a look at the pictures here:

Pranali and Karishma are both very loved by the audiences even though their characters are always at loggerheads.

Meanwhile on the show In the upcoming episode, Aarohi comes there and tells them that even Akshara is missing. She gets angry that her sister has quashed her dreams and is marrying her would-be-husband. She reaches the temple while Abhimanyu and Akshara proceed to get married, she is left in shock looking at the sight.

What did she see to find out? We'll have to wait and watch!

