OMG!Revealed! Details of Ankita Lokhande’s wedding plans

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame in Pavitra Rishta, is all set to tie the knot with her beau Vikaas Jain next month. Check out some of the details of their nuptials. On December 14, they will exchange their wedding vows. There will be many pre-wedding rituals during the three-day event.

The couple's loved ones have received the wedding invitation, says a source close to the couple. Their engagement will take place in the evening of December 12 following the Mehendi ceremony. There will be a Haldi ceremony and a sangeet on December 13. Next day, the wedding will take place in the morning, followed by a reception that evening."

ALSO READ: Aww! KBC hits 1000 Episode Benchmark, Amitabh Bacchan says “it has changed his life’ emotionally when daughter Shweta asks about his journey.

Ankita and Vicky have been together for three and a half years now. Throughout life's rough times, they have supported each other. In her social media posts, the actress keeps sharing romantic moments between them. In addition to celebrating each other's special days, romantic trips, and now her wedding preparation, Ankita keeps her fans updated.

All rituals have been meticulously planned by the actress. “While the theme for Mehendi is bright pop and vibrant attire, engagement will be all glitz and glam. The Haldi ceremony will be a yellow-themed celebration and sangeet will be Indo-western,” reveals the source.

There have been many wedding rumors going around the internet as numerous celebrities are planning on marrying this year. A few days ago, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya got married and fans couldn't get enough of her adorable wedding pictures. Numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are also reported to be getting married this month.

For More Television, Entertainment, and Digital News! Stay Tuned to Telly Chakkar.com!

Credit: Times Of India

ALSO READ: WOAH!!! Ankita Lokhande EXCITED about marriage; speculated to tie the knot by mid-next month