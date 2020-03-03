Onscreen enemies Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam are buddies off screen; these pictures are proof

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is presently one of the most popular television serials. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, it is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With its gripping narrative and interesting twists and turns, the tele serial has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Two of the characters of the tale who are constantly seen at loggerheads are Mishti Rajvansh and Kuhu Rajvansh. The sister duo’s issues and problems are adding much drama to the story. Kuhu is always seen creating problems for Mishti.

Rhea Sharma is playing the character of Mishti while Kaveri Priyam is seen as Kuhu.

They might be seen at loggerheads in the serial, but off the screen they share a cordial relationship. Both Rhea and Kaveri have shared photos with each other on social media and they looked lovely in the same.

Check out some of the pictures below.

What do you think about their off screen bond? Hit the comment section below.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke airs on Star Plus. It also stars Shaheer Sheikh and Ritvik Arora.