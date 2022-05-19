Ooh La La! Checkout all the STEAMY and INTIMATE scenes between Rudraksh and Preesha from Yeh Hai Chahatein...

While the drama of the show is interesting and manages to intrigue the audience each time, we came across some steamy scenes of Preesha and Rudraksh and the fans cannot have enough of them. Rudraksh and Preesha are nothing but couple goals.
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana and a gynecologist, Dr. Preesha Srinivasan, who fall in love while raising his brother’s son, Saransh, together.

Also Read: Omg! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Rudra, aka Abrar Qazi is very much upset with the makers, Here's why

The show is gearing up for some interesting twists and turns.

Take a look:

The audience lives for such moments on Yeh Hai Chahatein

 

 

The fans calls Preesha a seductress

 


Fans were expecting an intimate and passionate kiss

 

 

 

The fans are in love with Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra’s acting skills!

 

 

The perfect song to define their intimacy and love

 

 

For the uninitiated, in the previous episode, RuSha goes and sits in their room. Rudraksh gives a glass of water to Preesha and makes sure that she is fine while Preesha asks her if he is alright.

 In the upcoming episode, Revati goes to check on Sharda telling her that Vasudha is sure that Sharda is responsible. Sharda denies doing anything of such kind but Revati provokes her anyhow. Sharda decides to go to Vasudha and clarify that she wasn’t responsible.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Revati calls the dialled number from the person’s phone, Sharda’s phone rings

On the other hand, Rudraksh gets the CCTV footage.

