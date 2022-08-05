Oops! Ankita Lokhande brutally gets trolled by the netizens and the reason is her loud make-up

MUMBAI: On May 4, 2022, Rahul Mahajan hosted a grand birthday party for his wife, Natalya which was graced by many celebs from the telly world. Ankita Lokhande too attended the same along with her husband, Vicky Jain. However, the actress was trolled mercilessly for her makeup.

Dressed in a class black outfit with her hair tied back in a bun, Ankita's makeup was quite loud and the actress got highly trolled for the same. While a user wrote, "Ye makeup Kiya hai ki Mazak", another commented, "Jaadu wapas aagya earth par."

Ankita Lokhande had tied the knot with her beau, Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021, with a lot of pomp and show. The wedding festivities had lasted for days, and ever since the two had taken their vows, both Ankita and Vicky have been treating their fans with glimpses of their marital bliss.

Akita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have often been trolled. Time and again, we have seen netizens trolling and attacking the couple for no reason. For instance, Ankita Lokhande had stirred the internet with snippets from her wedding festivities with her longtime boyfriend, Vicky Jain.

While her fans were excited to see her wedding pictures on social media, a few users had trolled her for oversharing them. The actress had lashed out at the trollers and had also given a witty reply.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis