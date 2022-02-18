Oops! Ashneer Grover gets badly trolled for calling Badshah his favourite singer

MUMBAI: Shar Tank India’s Ashneer Grover once again made headlines for the wrong reason. Ashneer recently called rapper Badshah his favourite singer and soon got trolled by the netizens.

While most fans showered love on the picture, some started trolling Ashneer Grover. Someone even suggested that they compose a song together.

Fans were surprised to know that Badshah is the fave singer of Ashneer Grover. One fan commented, "You two better compose a song- Ye sab doglapanti hai ft. Badshah........Yes, that's my pitch.." Others trolled him saying that his choice of music was terrible. They said that they were unsure if Ashneer Grover said it just for the heck of it. Ashneer Grover and Badshah met at the office of Aman Gupta in Delhi.

Earlier, Ashneer Grover who is also the founder of BharatPe, met rapper Badshah posted a pic with the Ladki Beautiful rapper on his social media handle. He called Badshah his favourite singer. In the picture, both are posing together.

Ashneer Grover wrote on his Instagram handle, "Great spending time with fellow Delhi ladka @badboyshah - also my favourite artist and singer ! What a guy ! Thanks @boatxaman for inviting me to @boat.nirvana office - your office has a view to die for."

