Oops! Imlie and Mirchi take revenge on this co-star; HERE'S WHY

Neela's useless drama, Imlie confronts Jyoti and warns her that she would do anything to keep her career and family flourishing.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 03:45
Oops! Imlie and Mirchi take revenge from this costar, Here's why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.  

We see that Imlie and Mirchi are caught gossiping about something. It looks like they are planning to take revenge on Neela in the upcoming track. Take a look at this picture and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Check out the video  

Fans are excited to see what happens in the upcoming track with Imlie getting pregnant and all the drama that comes with it.  

Meanwhile, in the show, Neela's useless drama, Imlie confronts Jyoti and warns her that she would do anything to keep her career and family flourishing. Jyoti feels threatened and reacts frightened. Imlie laughs it off by saying that she was joking. But was she really joking? 

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 03:45

Top Stories
