Oops! Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora aka Arjun is all set to take revenge on this co-star

Karan is back with vengeance and wants to ruin Preeta’s happiness after he sees her and Rishabh, being happy with their family. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 18:49
Shakti Arora

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led it to be one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Also read OMG! Check out the actors who refused the role of Arjun in Kundali Bhagya

As we have seen in the promo that Arjun, played by actor Shakti Arora is Karan. He is recalling his lost memory and he is all set to take revenge from Preeta aka Shraddha Arya. Take a look at this video. 

Also read Kundali Bhagya: Shocking! Arjun traps Preeta with a fake extra marital affair, wants the society to shame her

Meanwhile in the show, Karan is back with vengeance and wants to ruin Preeta’s happiness after he sees her and Rishabh, being happy with their family. He locks up Preeta to die but couldn’t go through with it as he recalls their time together and brings her back to consciousness.

He wants to punish her but uses an alternative means and traps her with a fake extra marital affair. He wants society to shame her.

Will he let Preeta go through this pain?

Will he be able to forget his past? 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shraddha Arya Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki Dheeraj Dhoopar Tumhari Pakhi Dream girl Paathshaala Nishabd Kundali Bhagya Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 18:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance India Dance Super Mom: Exclusive! “I would love to do a negative role in the future where I am the murderer and still the hero of the movie” - Jay Bhanushali
MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali is a well-known television actor and a host of a reality show. He was mostly seen on the reality...
Wow! The brewing Romance went wrong between Yohan and Sejal in Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Exclusive! “I can pull off any attire with ease, but yes it depends on my mood”, Shagun Pandey on his fashion mantra
MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: What! Ram becomes a truck driver for Priya and Pihu, follows them to Goa
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode.Also read -...
Interesting! Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash aka Kiara takes on a new avatar to take revenge against the Gujrals
Mumbai: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst the viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show...
Appnapan: OMG! Harsh traps Gagan to trouble Pallavi, Manna comes to save her
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new serial Appnapan is all set to entertain the audience with an intriguing storyline. Popular...
Recent Stories
Must Read! This is how veteran actor Amrish Puri bagged the role in Steven Spielberg’s THIS film
Must Read! This is how veteran actor Amrish Puri bagged the role in Steven Spielberg’s THIS film
Latest Video