Oops! Malaika Arora yet again surfaces controversies for her walking style, netizens’ reactions will blow your mind

Malaika Arora is a Bollywood actress who has worked in films like Dabangg, Housefull 2, Om Shanti Om, Kaal and the actress was recently seen holidaying in Paris to celebrate her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora never fails to grab the limelight be it for the right or wrong reason. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress again surfaced headlines for her walking style. As she was making her way to the yoga class in her working outfit, netizens brutally troll her for her walk and questioned why is she walking funnily again. Well, this isn't the first time Malaika was picked for her walk. Many slammed her earlier and labeled her walk as 'duck walk'.

Malaika Arora often faces trolling for any and every reason. She gets picked for her outfits to her walk to dating a man who is half her age. The naysayers slammed Malla for her airport look and asked why she always wants to show off. A user wrote, "Chal ku nhi pati ye dhang se." Another user said, "Chaal fir se bigad gayi trip par kya karne jaate hain ye aisa jo walk hi kharab ho jati hai."

Right now, the couple grabbed a lot of eyeballs after they painted the town red in Paris with their lovey-dovey pictures. Arjun and Malaika are the hottest couples in tinsel town and their fans definitely cannot wait for them to get married.

