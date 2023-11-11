Oops! Mouni Roy faces an AWKWARD MOMENT as her ‘POSSSESSIVE’ husband Suraj Nambiar pulls her towards him

Mouni was caught in an awkward moment by the paps. Mouni was posing with her good friend Arjun Bijlani at the event when the paps caught Suraj pulling her towards him.
Mouni Roy

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is one of the most celebrated artists on television.

She has often been in the headlines for her fashion statements. Mouni attained immense fame being a television personality with her stint in some iconic shows in the likes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. (Also Read: Uff! Check out Mouni Roy in sexy backless blouses)

She gradually set foot in Bollywood and she recently appeared in Bollywood movie Brahmastra which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in titular roles. Well, speaking about her personal life, Mouni is married to businessman Suraj Nambiar in January 2022 following a three year long relationship. They practiced traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies and tied the knot in Panaji, Goa.

Well, recently Mouni and Suraj graced an event and Mouni was caught in an awkward moment by the paps. Mouni was posing with her good friend Arjun Bijlani at the event when the paps caught Suraj pulling her towards him. While he pulled, Mouni’s dress got caught below Arjun’s foot and it seemed to be pretty awkward for Mouni who got dragged along with Arjun in frame.

Take a look at the video below:

Netizens poured in various comments like Mouni’s husband being very strict and there were some who even called Suraj jealous. There were others who commented that Suraj dragging her towards him was because he had a point.

What do you think about Mouni’s oops moment? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: It's a TOUGH CALL between Aditi Bhatia and Mouni Roy...)

Stay tuned to this space for more information.

