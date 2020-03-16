Oops! Nisha Rawal brutally trolled for her latest cryptic post

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the telly town.

Nisha Rawal was last seen in Ekta Kapoor and MX Player's show 'Lock Upp', which was hosted by Bollywood’s queen and Dhaakad girl Kangana Ranaut. The show gained immense popularity. The contestants revealed many secrets and the high and low points of their lives. The actress has also worked in Zee TV’s Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak.

Nisha was married to Karan Mehra until last year when she accused him of domestic violence. She filed for a divorce, and the two are now separated. Their son is living with her. The single mother is raising her son with a lot of love and pampering. She shares a great bond with her son Kavish.

Soon after her split with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss fame Karan Mehra, many people started trolling her.

Nisha has yet again fallen prey to the hands of trolls after she put up a post on social media.

She uploaded a picture of a one-liner which reads, “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.” In the caption, she wrote, “Someone somewhere on the Internet… Hang-in there! The sun’s about to shine on u.”

Well, after putting up this post she started getting tolled. Here are the comments of the people who have brutally trolled her.

