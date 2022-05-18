Oops! Shraddha Arya gets backlashed by the netizens for THIS reason, scroll down to know more

Shraddha Arya was spotted at Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife Viny Arora’s baby shower
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 10:36
Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Star couples Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar are awaiting the arrival of their first child together. They organised a baby shower and celebrities attended the event. TV actress Shraddha Aarya was also one of them. However, her spotted videos are going viral and eagle-eyed netizens began to troll on social media.

Also Read: Amazing! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta had a blast these special people; read on to know who

In a paparazzi video shared by Viral Bhayani, Shraddha Aarya made turns heads in her drop-dead ensemble. She was seen in a white skirt with a blue backless top as she got clicked at Dheeraj Dhoopar wife’s baby shower. But netizens trolled her for appearing in uncomfortable attire for the celebration.

Soon after the paparazzi shared the video on Instagram, users thronged the comment section. A user wrote, “Wts wrong with these tv industry girls if ur r not comfortable in such dresses thn grls why u wore it wts wrong with u dressing sense ” while another user wrote, “why wear such dress which makes u uncomfortable.. you are trying to cover which you actually wanna show”

Also Read: Oh No! Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya terribly fails doing this, check out!

A third user commented, “Looking bit uncomfortable my cutest Shraddha.” Another user wrote, “Jab comfortable nhi hota toh aise kapde pehnte kyu hai ya TV wale”.

TV actors like Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Swati Kapoor, and Surbhi Chandana were seen attending the event. Kundali Bhagya actress later also shared photos of her posing with other celebs.

Credit: koimoi

Latest Video