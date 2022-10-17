OOPS! Is there a rift between the leads of Star Plus’ Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been the top two shows for a long time. The audience loves the track of both the shows and its performances.

The main leads of both the shows are highly loved and appreciated.

Anupamaa has Rupali Ganguly, Sudanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna in the lead while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt in the lead.

While Rupali shares a great rapport with Gaurav, it seems something is off between Rupali and Sudhanshu. The two are very active on their social media and always keep posting with their co-stars. But the two are never seen together on social media.

Similar is the case with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While Neil and Aishwarya are married, Aishwarya and Ayesha seem to share a rift. Earlier, the two were seen together on each other’s social media, but recently that is not the case.

It seems something might be off with the leads of both the shows.

DISCLAIMER: This is all speculation. We are not trying to hurt anyone’s sentiments with our stories.

Talking about the tracks of the show, In Anupamaa, the latest track is about Pakh getting caught and while the family blames Pakhi for breaking their trust, Pakhi won’t find anything wrong about spending time with Adhik alone. She defends herself fiercely and claims how today, it is very normal to be with someone you like.

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat calls Sai to scold her where he accuses her for revealing the truth to Vinayak. Sai denies that she did anything like that but then points out that even though she has not revealed the truth to Vinayak, it is possible that he must’ve heard about it when Sai and Usha Tai were discussing it. Virat gets even angrier as she has revealed the truth to Usha Taai even though she was not allowed to talk about it to anyone.

