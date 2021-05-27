OOUCH! Abhinav Shukla shares a scary incident, when he slept while driving

MUMBAI: One of the most loved contestants from Tv reality show Bigg Boss 14 is Abhinav Shukla , the actor shot to fame with the show and was immensely loved for the person he is, he had appeared with his wife Rubina Dilaik. Immediately after wrapping up BB14, he was offered an adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty, and the actor gave a nod to it. Now in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for some daredevil stunts, he recalled a scary experience from the past during his interview. The actor revealed that he once slept while driving.

Recalling this scary experience the actor said that he was driving from Punjab to Mumbai, and after he crossed Jaipur he suddenly fell asleep and followed by sharing something really scary. He said, “I was going to Mumbai from Punjab by car. I was driving myself and I had crossed Jaipur. And suddenly I fell asleep while driving and the next moment I woke up I found myself in the middle of the road. That was very scary, that freaked me out.” Adding further the actor said, “Those things still come in front of me. People had told me that the drivers usually sleep while driving.” After this experience he decided to stop the car instead of putting people’s lives at risk, he said, “After that experience, I decide I would rather stop the car than put other people’s lives at risk.”

The actor has been dropping some really cool pictures and videos from Cape Town to keep his fans updated. KKK11 was also offered to Rubina, but she could not take it due to her other work commitments. Besides this, the actress was tested positive for COVID-19 when the KKK11 contestants took off from India for Cape Town.

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

