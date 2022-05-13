Ouch! Ankita Lokhande faces massive trolling again

Ankita Lokhande never misses an opportunity to flaunt her glamorous side. She recently got a photoshoot done with her husband.
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande never misses an opportunity to flaunt her glamorous side. She recently grabbed headlines for a photoshoot with her husband. She looked sensual in the same! She is one of the most loved television actresses and is known for her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier this year, she got married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain.

Ankita is one of the softest targets for social media trolls. She is in the happiest phase of her life. As she was spotted along with her hubby on the sets of her reality show, netizens are slamming her for the same. They have been dropping lots of hate comments on her in connection with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

One user wrote, "Sushant k sath the tab bhi iski Mammy sath rahti the ab Vicki k sath shadi ho gyi tab bhi sath h... Lagta h ladko ko kesse fasana h Mammy treaning deti rahti hai". Another user slammed her for marrying Vicky Jian, " bakwass Sushant jaise handsome ko chhor ke iss Bhoot se shadi kar li I don't believe". Many questioned what her husband does.

Ankita is aware of the trolling but leads her life positively. Even her hubby Vicky had mentioned receiving a lot of hatred and trolling after Sushant's death on their reality show without mentioning the late actor's name,and many commended his maturity.

In an interaction talking about being trolled after Sushant's death, Ankita had said, "I can’t do anything. There is nothing in my hand. Logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe woh devi banaa dete hai, logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe utaar dete hai" (When people feel like it, they make me into a Goddess, when they don’t, they take me off that pedestal), she said.

Ankita, who dated the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for 7 years while they were working together in Pavitra Rishta, married Vicky Jain in December 2021. The duo are currently a part of the reality show Smart Jodi, where Indian celebrities and their spouses are seen competing against each other in a series of tasks and challenges to test their chemistry and compatibility as real-life couples.

Credits: Bollywood Life

Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Smart Jodi TV news Actors Entertainment TV stars Reality show dance show Trolls TellyChakkar
