OUCH! Bhagyalakshmi's Smita Bansal calls Jayati Bhatia of Sasural Simar Ka 2 the most dramatic person! Details inside!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's 'Bhagyalakshmi' is a story about Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she's married to a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. In spite of this, she feels betrayed when she discovers the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Additionally, the cast includes veteran and acclaimed actors such as Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, and Smita Bansal.

Smita Bansal who plays Rishi’s Mother Neelam in the show is very appreciated for her role in the show, posted a reel with her daughter on Instagram, tagging Jayati Bhatia who also happens to be Smita's very dear friend in a very hilarious post calling her the most dramatic person. Take a look at the reel here:

Jayati Bhatia is an Iconic TV actress and one that is Smita Bansal's very close friend.

Jayati Bhatia is currently seen on the show Sasural Simar Ka 2.

Meanwhile, her character on the show is going through a major dilemma on whether or not to bring Lakshmi back as she is the only anecdote to save Rishi's life.

