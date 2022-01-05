OUCH! Bigg Boss 15: It's Umar Riaz v/s Pratik Sehjpal, in one of the season's Biggest fights yet! Check Out TellyChakkar’s Poll!

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house is known for many things but Massive- jaw-breaking fights are definitely one of them. Many times we have seen in the house that things escalate onto a different tangent and people get into some nasty fights, Most of the time the fights are verbal but sometimes things get way out of hand.

The same happened when Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehjpal got into a heated situation when both were supporting different Contenders to win the ticket to finale task. Umar was Supporting Rashi and Pratik was Supporting Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Things escalated when Prateek was trying to distract Rashmi and Umar threw a bucket of water at them. Pratik thought that the incident was aimed at him. Pratik retaliated and threw a bucket of water forcefully on Umar as well. They got in a Verbal spat and then just got into a very massive fight and the situation got very physical. Umar was later punished by Bigg Boss himself. And audiences reacted to the fight differently and had to pick sides, some supported Umar while others supported Pratik.

TellyChakkar took a Poll to know who the Audiences Preferred

Things are getting tougher as the finale inches closer! Equations are changing and there are more twists and turns ahead as only one can win the trophy.

Who are your Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 15, Tell us in the comments below!



