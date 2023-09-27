Ouch! Check out the celebrities who got BRUTALLY INJURED while performing stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

Every year, there are various celebrities who participate in this show hosted by Rohit Shetty. Rohit is a well known film producer and director and is primarily known for featuring daredevil stunts in his films. Rohit brings a slice of this feel on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Well known television personalities and influencers are seen putting their fears to test.

While performing stunts, there are celebrities who end up injuring themselves. Today, we take you through the list of actors who got injured while trying to ace the task.

Take a look:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka was a part of season 12 and has entered the show once again in this season as a challenger. She was performing a daredevil stunt and succumbed to injuries on her arm.

Faisal Shaikh

Known as Mr. Faisu, he was a part in season 12 of the show. He suffered from blackouts in the elimination task.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya also suffered injuries on her arm. She is a part of the current season.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv got injured while performing the task. He succumbed to deep cuts and had to undergo seven stitches on his finger.

Nyrraa M Banerjee

Nyrraa performed a water based stunt in which she bruised her legs

Nishant Bhat

Nishant got bitten by a pig and a crab while performing the stunt in season 12. However, he completed the stunt and took it in the right spirit.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite shows and celebrities.

