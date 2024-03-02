Ouch! Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 contestant Sagar Parekh INJURED, succumbs to BLISTERS under his feet

Sagar keeps his fans and followers in loop with the performances they can expect to see and how he is preparing for the same. He shared a picture of him having blisters under his feet and mentioned how it is more painful then what it looks like in the photo...
Jhalak Dikhlaa

MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh is a known personality on television and he rose to fame with his performance as Samar in Anupamaa.

He had entered the show mid-way where he had replaced Paras Kalawat on the show and within no time he was accepted by the audience. Today, he has a good fan following. (

Post his character ending in the show, the actor was offered many shows and he finally signed the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, where he entered as a wild card contestant. Since his first performance, he has impressed the audience and the judges with his sizzling and rocking performances.

He is quite active on social media and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts and all what he is up to in his day to day life. As a part of his stint in the reality dance show, Sagar keeps his fans and followers in loop with the performances they can expect to see and how he is preparing for the same. Well hurt and injury is very common while dancing as one works with a lot of passion and dedication.

Sagar shared a picture of him having blisters under his feet and mentioned how it is more painful then what it looks like in the photo!

Take a look:

 This itself proves what a dedicated performer Sagar is!

