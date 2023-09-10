Ouch! Tina Datta succumbs to a nose injury

Tina shared a video showing her nose injury and hinted at a possible tissues damage. Check out the pictures…
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 16:54
Tina Datta

MUMBAI:Tina Datta is a huge name in the television industry and she has a massive fan following. She has been in the industry for more two decades and she is famous of her character Ichcha from the serial ‘Uttaran’.  Last year she also took part in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss Season 16’ where her game was liked by the audience and she was eliminated just one week before the finale of the show.

She was known for her closeness with Shalin Bhanot and friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary etc. She was recently seen as the lead in Sony TV’s ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ opposite Jay Bhanushali and the fans and the audience liked their chemistry on screen as it was a new pairing to watch on screen.

Also Read: Finally! Tina Datta spills the beans on her rift with Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai

While Tina has been posting different pictures of herself from her vacation and giving out some amazing holiday vibes, the actress took to social media to share a video of her with her make-up man. She has shown her nose injury and how her make-up man is covered it.

She mentioned about her broken nose and possible tissue damage.

Take a look:

Also Read: Tina Datta to be seen in Durga and Charu after Bigg Boss 16?

We wish Tina a speedy recovery!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for latest updates on your favourite television shows, Bollywood and OTT news.
 

Tina Datta Bigg Boss Season 16 TellyChakkar Uttaran Shalin Bhanot Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sony TV Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum Jay Bhanushali
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 16:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James are the finalist of the show; check out the promo as they try to finish a dangerous stunt
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Aarya season 3 teaser out! Sushmita Sen is back as the Sherni, here is when the season 3 will release
MUMBAI: One of the most loved OTT series of all time is series Aarya, the season 1 and season 2 was immensely loved by...
Exclusive! Haddi actor Saurabh Sachdeva on his mantra in life, “...get up from your bed and go to your office.”
MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution actor Saurabh Sachdeva has been grabbing the attention of...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Nupur Sanon, Ravi Teja and Gayatri Bhardwaj to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao
MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent...
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
MUMBAI: Among her contemporaries, Alia Bhatt has been the only one to opt for a saree and not a heavy lehenga for her...
Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen pics from sangeet, choora ceremony and varmala ceremony go viral, check it out
MUMBAI:Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee...
Recent Stories
Alia
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James are the finalist of the show; check out the promo as they try to finish a dangerous stunt
Nupur
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Nupur Sanon, Ravi Teja and Gayatri Bhardwaj to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao
Abhinav
Must Read! Abhinav Shukla breaks silence on social media trolling, “Sometimes some comments make you ponder"
Vijayendra
Exclusive! Would love to play an army official in an action packed project: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria on his dream role
Tejasswi Prakash
Check out the answers to the MOST GOOGLED QUESTIONS about Tejasswi Prakash!
shafaq naaz
Major Revelation! Shafaq Naaz reveals THIS when asked something related to her Ex