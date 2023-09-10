Ouch! Tina Datta succumbs to a nose injury

MUMBAI:Tina Datta is a huge name in the television industry and she has a massive fan following. She has been in the industry for more two decades and she is famous of her character Ichcha from the serial ‘Uttaran’. Last year she also took part in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss Season 16’ where her game was liked by the audience and she was eliminated just one week before the finale of the show.

She was known for her closeness with Shalin Bhanot and friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary etc. She was recently seen as the lead in Sony TV’s ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ opposite Jay Bhanushali and the fans and the audience liked their chemistry on screen as it was a new pairing to watch on screen.

While Tina has been posting different pictures of herself from her vacation and giving out some amazing holiday vibes, the actress took to social media to share a video of her with her make-up man. She has shown her nose injury and how her make-up man is covered it.

She mentioned about her broken nose and possible tissue damage.

Take a look:

We wish Tina a speedy recovery!

