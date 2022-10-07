Palak Sindhwani on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' completing 3,500 episodes

The longest-running TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has completed 3,500 episodes recently. Palak Sindhwani, who's seen as Sonalika Bhide in the show, spoke and expressed her gratitude for being a part of the show which has been running for over 14 years.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 08:30
Palak Sindhwani

Mumbai: The longest-running TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has completed 3,500 episodes recently. Palak Sindhwani, who's seen as Sonalika Bhide in the show, spoke and expressed her gratitude for being a part of the show which has been running for over 14 years.

Talking about her association with the show, Palak said: "It feels great to be a part of such an iconic show which completed 3,500 episodes recently and has been going on for the past 14 years. It is a blessing that I get to work with such senior actors and learn from them."

She expressed her gratitude towards producer and writer Asit Kumarr Modi: "I feel grateful everyday, and I thank my stars and our producer Asit sir for making me a part of this show and for giving me this golden opportunity."

Palak joined 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' in 2019. Besides being an actor, she is also an influencer and runs a YouTube channel.

Source: (IANS)

Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Palak Sindhwani YouTube channel episodes Asit Kumarr Modi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 08:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fitness First: Kajal Pisal says she loves her exercise routine
MUMBAI: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress Kajal Pisal enjoys making exercise a fun activity rather than a boring task....
Kaamnaa: What! Akanksha’s crazy ploy to enter Manav’s life again, steps in front of his car and gets deliberately injured
Mumbai: Sony TV's popular show Kaamnaa is all set for high voltage drama. The upcoming track of Sony TV popular serial...
'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' co-director explains how Madhavan transformed for his role
MUMBAI: The movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' released globally on July 2 and is gaining good reviews as well as...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Must Watch! Akriti’s ultimatum to the family, plans to bring Anubhav back herself
Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Zayn Ibad Khan: OTT may be a new door of opportunities, but showbiz isn't easy
MUMBAI: TV and Bollywood actors are still categorised, the former is looked down upon when compared with the latter....
Spy Bahu: What! Sejal’s truth to be out in front of everyone?
Mumbai: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Recent Stories
Prajesh Sen
'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' co-director explains how Madhavan transformed for his role
Latest Video