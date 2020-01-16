Parag Tyagi roped in for Dangal TV’s Phir Laut Aayi… Naagin 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is known for bringing exclusive updates from the world of Television. The team works hard day and night to bring something new each time on table.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Dangal TV’s Phir Laut Aayi… Naagin. Recently we reported about the show to come back with another season soon and also informed our viewers that actress Heena Parmar of Jodha Akbar fame will play the lead in the show and actress Cindrella D’cruz will play an important role in the project. (Read Here: Heena Parmar to play a Naagin yet again on TV; bags Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin 2 )

Now, the latest update is that popular actor Parag Tyagi of Aghori and Brahmrakshas fame will be seen in the second edition of Phir Laut Aayi… Naagin.

A source close to the project said, “Parag is an apt choice to play the negative character in the show. His strong personality will surely make the character more powerful. His character name will be Takshesh”.

We couldn’t connect with Parag for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.