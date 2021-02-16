Paras and Anagha aka Samar and Nandini of Anupama reveal some secrets about each other

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

Moreover, Rupali and Paras share a great bond of friendship, just like the on-screen characters of the mother and son.

The audiences also love watching the romance between Samar and Nandini and the chemistry they share.

Now, we came across a video where Samar and Nandini are revealing some secrets and annoying habits about each other.

In the video, Nandini says that one annoying habit of Samar is that he doesn’t send any pictures to her that they click together, as he wants to be the first one to upload. Then, through the comments, she has to ask him for the pictures and that’s when he sends them.

She also says that he is a very nice guy and a lovely co-star to work with. The best thing about Paras and Anagha is that the two share a great friendship and rapport off-screen.

Fans have commented saying that they like how they call each other buddha.

